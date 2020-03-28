»

(Lien direct) THE THIRD EYE RAPISTS (Black/Death, Suède) va regrouper sa démo Magicians of the Holocaust et son EP Deathtrip Transcendence de 2017 sur une compilation vinyle baptisée Magicians of the Holocaust. Ce sera le 17 mai chez Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :



1. Endless Funeral Rapture

2. Deathtrip Transcendence

3. Jaws of Hades

4. Magicians of the Holocaust

5. Den Universella Våldtäkten