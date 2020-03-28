THE THIRD EYE RAPISTS (Black/Death, Suède) va regrouper sa démo Magicians of the Holocaust et son EP Deathtrip Transcendence de 2017 sur une compilation vinyle baptisée Magicians of the Holocaust. Ce sera le 17 mai chez Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. Endless Funeral Rapture
2. Deathtrip Transcendence
3. Jaws of Hades
4. Magicians of the Holocaust
5. Den Universella Våldtäkten
BLASPHAMAGOATACHRIST (Black Metal, Brésil/Canada) a mis en ligne ici le titre "Black Nuclear Shadows" issu de son premier full-length Bastardizing the Purity à venir le 27 avril sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro (50 Cal. Demonic Chant)
2. Bastardizing the Purity
3. Black Nuclear Shadows
4. Abysmal Commands
5. Intro (Weapons of Fire and Steel)
6. The Final Blood Orgy
7. Death Alchemy
8. Genocide Evocation
9. Intro (Apocalyptic Battlefields)
10. Fire Demons of Blokula
11. Evil Revelation
