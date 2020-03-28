chargement...

Les news du 27 Mars 2020
 Les news du 27 Mars 2020 - ... (N)
Par choochoo		   
Megadeth
 Megadeth - Countdown To Ext... (C)
Par choochoo		   
Megadeth
 Megadeth - Rust In Peace (C)
Par choochoo		   
Pearl Jam
 Pearl Jam - Vitalogy (C)
Par choochoo		   
Cenotafio
 Cenotafio - Larvae Tedeum T... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Nibiru
 Nibiru - Salbrox (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Code Orange
 Code Orange - Underneath (C)
Par Squalala		   
Lvcifyre
 Lvcifyre - Sacrament (EP) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Ripper
 Ripper - Sensory Stagnation... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Memoria Vet... (C)
Par Ander		   
Solothus
 Solothus - Realm of Ash and... (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Grift
 Grift - Budet (C)
Par Solarian		   
Fange
 Fange - Pudeur (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Myrkur
 Myrkur - Folkesange (C)
Par Sagamore		   

Les news du 28 Mars 2020

News
Les news du 28 Mars 2020 Ripper - Unmerciful - Acherontia Styx - The Third Eye Rapists - Stinky - Blasphamagoatachrist
»
(Lien direct)
RIPPER (Death/Thrash, Chili) a publié un extrait de Parnormal Waves, EP de 16 minutes qui sortira prochainement.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
UNMERCIFUL (Brutal Death, USA) vient de dévoiler une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Wrath Encompassed qui sort le 24 avril via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. The Incineration
2. Blazing Hatred
3. Predator to Prey
4. Wrath Encompassed
5. Carnage Unleashed
6. The Stench of Fear
7. Furious Precision
8. Oblivious Descent
9. Inexorable Decay

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ACHERONTIA STYX (Death Metal, Angleterre) a mis en ligne sur Bandcamp le morceau "Blackened Serenade" tiré de son premier long-format Shadow & Flame qui sort le 20 avril sur Dwarrowdelf Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THE THIRD EYE RAPISTS (Black/Death, Suède) va regrouper sa démo Magicians of the Holocaust et son EP Deathtrip Transcendence de 2017 sur une compilation vinyle baptisée Magicians of the Holocaust. Ce sera le 17 mai chez Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Endless Funeral Rapture
2. Deathtrip Transcendence
3. Jaws of Hades
4. Magicians of the Holocaust
5. Den Universella Våldtäkten		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
STINKY (Harcore, France) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Strangers With Familiar Faces" figurant sur Of Lost Things à paraître le 12 juin via M-Theory Audio. Tracklist :

1. Revival Fire
2. Lame Heart
3. Distance
4. Strangers With Familiar Faces
5. Mind Trapped
6. Unloving
7. Nosedive
8. Struggle
9. Made It Home
10. Spring Letter
11. Rough Diamond (Unplugged)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLASPHAMAGOATACHRIST (Black Metal, Brésil/Canada) a mis en ligne ici le titre "Black Nuclear Shadows" issu de son premier full-length Bastardizing the Purity à venir le 27 avril sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro (50 Cal. Demonic Chant)
2. Bastardizing the Purity
3. Black Nuclear Shadows
4. Abysmal Commands
5. Intro (Weapons of Fire and Steel)
6. The Final Blood Orgy
7. Death Alchemy
8. Genocide Evocation
9. Intro (Apocalyptic Battlefields)
10. Fire Demons of Blokula
11. Evil Revelation		 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
28 Mars 2020

