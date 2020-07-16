PIG DESTROYER (Grindcore, USA) sera de retour le avec un nouvel EP intitulé The Octagonal Stairway. Ce dernier sera une fois de plus disponible via Relapse Records le 28 août prochain. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "The Cavalry" :
01. The Octagonal Stairway
02. The Cavalry
03. Cameraman
04. News Channel 6
05. Head Cage
06. Sound Walker
BLACKEVIL (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque Forever Baptised in Eternal Fire le 25 septembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Come Forth [0:59]
2. Satan's Crown [4:15]
3. The Disciple [4:24]
4. Black Fire Tornado [3:57]
5. Forever Baptised In Eternal Flames [8:20]
6. Lucifer's Supremacy [6:08]
7. The Final Book [4:58]
8. Pestkarren [3:54]
9. 1943 [8:59]
KHAR SULDE (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format The Black Banners of Cosmic War le 31 juillet via Crown and Throne Ltd. au format cassette. Tracklist :
1. C-123s Spraying Agent Orange Using the Call Sign Hades
2. A Shattered Statue of the Archangel Raphael Found in the Ruins of Monte Cassino
3. Ritualized Violence and Murder in Kandahar Province (A Shrine to the Goddess Mara)
4. Harrying of the North (God Will Punish Him)
5. 4th Armored Division Encounters a Steppe Daemon While Liberating Ohrdruf
6. Military Ritual to Lord Abaddon With Radiation and Fire (Fat Man/Little Boy)
7. Battle of Towton (To Call the Goddess Nemain)
8. Siege of Przemsl (A Crumbling Fortress Slowly Disappears Into a Black Hole)
