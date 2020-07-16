chargement...

Les news du 15 Juillet 2020
Perdition Temple
Les news du 13 Juillet 2020
Non Serviam
Deicide
Purtenance
Les news du 16 Juillet 2020

News
Pig Destroyer - Draconian - Blackevil - Nekus - Ensiferum - Khar Sulde - Hræ
PIG DESTROYER (Grindcore, USA) sera de retour le avec un nouvel EP intitulé The Octagonal Stairway. Ce dernier sera une fois de plus disponible via Relapse Records le 28 août prochain. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "The Cavalry" :

01. The Octagonal Stairway
02. The Cavalry
03. Cameraman
04. News Channel 6
05. Head Cage
06. Sound Walker

DRACONIAN (Doom gothique, Suède) a dévoilé deux extraits de son nouvel album Under A Godless Veil qui sortira le 30 octobre via Napalm Records. Ceux-ci s'écoutent ci-dessous :



BLACKEVIL (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque Forever Baptised in Eternal Fire le 25 septembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Come Forth [0:59]
2. Satan's Crown [4:15]
3. The Disciple [4:24]
4. Black Fire Tornado [3:57]
5. Forever Baptised In Eternal Flames [8:20]
6. Lucifer's Supremacy [6:08]
7. The Final Book [4:58]
8. Pestkarren [3:54]
9. 1943 [8:59]

NEKUS (Death Metal, Allemagne) offre son premier EP Death Nova Upon the Barren Harvest en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain sur Blood Harvest Records.		 Les news du

ENSIFERUM (Epic Folk Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "For Sirens" tiré de son nouvel opus Thalassic sorti le 10 juillet chez Metal Blade.

KHAR SULDE (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format The Black Banners of Cosmic War le 31 juillet via Crown and Throne Ltd. au format cassette. Tracklist :

1. C-123s Spraying Agent Orange Using the Call Sign Hades
2. A Shattered Statue of the Archangel Raphael Found in the Ruins of Monte Cassino
3. Ritualized Violence and Murder in Kandahar Province (A Shrine to the Goddess Mara)
4. Harrying of the North (God Will Punish Him)
5. 4th Armored Division Encounters a Steppe Daemon While Liberating Ohrdruf
6. Military Ritual to Lord Abaddon With Radiation and Fire (Fat Man/Little Boy)
7. Battle of Towton (To Call the Goddess Nemain)
HRÆ (Experimental Black Metal, Islande) sortira son premier full-length Þar sem skepnur reika le 15 septembre sur Goathorned Productions. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Sköpunarverkið
2. Tungur og eiturský
3. Lofsöngur hinna rotnu
4. Drep
5. Hafið yfirþyrmandi
6. Hryllingurinn
7. Paradís		 Les news du
