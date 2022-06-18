»

THE SOMBRE (Doom/Death, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album Monuments of Grief le 19 août sur Chaos Records. Tracklist :



1. From The Depths Of Misery [6:27]

2. Alone in My Desolation [5:35]

3. The Mourning Gloom [6:38]

4. Monuments Of Grief [6:14]

5. When Death Comes I Will Be Beside You [6:39]

6. Paradise Regained [7:08]



