Les news du 18 Juin 2022

News
Les news du 18 Juin 2022 Dinbethes - Ingested - Void Witch - Wampyric Rites - The Sombre
»
(Lien direct)
DINBETHES (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) vient de sortir son premier long-format Balans via Babylon Doom Cult Records (LP) et Swarte Yssel (CD/K7). Tracklist :

1. Venijn (7:02)
2. Storm (7:21)
3. Geboren (6:20)
4. Los (2:10)
5. Balans (11:18)

Total (34:18)

»
(Lien direct)
INGESTED (Brutal Slam Death/Deathcore, Angleterre) a dévoilé une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Ashes Lie Still".

»
(Lien direct)
VOID WITCH (Death/Doom, USA) a sorti hier sur Everlasting Spew Records son premier EP éponyme. Tracklist :

1. My Coffin Overfloweth
2. Asphyxiation Ritual
3. Boudoir Bloodfeast

»
(Lien direct)
WAMPYRIC RITES (Black Metal, Équateur) sortira son nouvel opus The Wolves Howl to the Moon le 26 août via Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. The Ancient Tyrant Returns from the Deep Forgotten Crypts [8:10]
2. Rites Under the Fullmoon [6:06]
3. Amidst the Fog of Eternity [2:47]
4. The Wolves Howl to the Moon [9:58]
5. Captive in a Desolate Castle [8:25]

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band THE SOMBRE (Doom/Death, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album Monuments of Grief le 19 août sur Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. From The Depths Of Misery [6:27]
2. Alone in My Desolation [5:35]
3. The Mourning Gloom [6:38]
4. Monuments Of Grief [6:14]
5. When Death Comes I Will Be Beside You [6:39]
6. Paradise Regained [7:08]
Thrasho Keyser
18 Juin 2022

