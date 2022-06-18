WAMPYRIC RITES (Black Metal, Équateur) sortira son nouvel opus The Wolves Howl to the Moon le 26 août via Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. The Ancient Tyrant Returns from the Deep Forgotten Crypts [8:10]
2. Rites Under the Fullmoon [6:06]
3. Amidst the Fog of Eternity [2:47]
4. The Wolves Howl to the Moon [9:58]
5. Captive in a Desolate Castle [8:25]
Le one-man band THE SOMBRE (Doom/Death, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album Monuments of Grief le 19 août sur Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1. From The Depths Of Misery [6:27]
2. Alone in My Desolation [5:35]
3. The Mourning Gloom [6:38]
4. Monuments Of Grief [6:14]
5. When Death Comes I Will Be Beside You [6:39]
6. Paradise Regained [7:08]
