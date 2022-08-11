»

(Lien direct) MIMORIUM (Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel album The Route of Haeresis qui sort demain chez Spread Evil Productions. Tracklist :



1. Invocation of the Nameless One

2. Mirror Dimension

3. Liberate the Transcendent Essence

4. Succumb to Nightmares

5. Hand of the Heretic

6. Her Place in Shade

7. The Route of Haeresis

8. Circle of Serpents



