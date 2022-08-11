chargement...

Les news du 11 Août 2022

News
Les news du 11 Août 2022 Motherslug - Mimorium - Clamoris - Ritualization - Trial
»
(Lien direct)
MOTHERSLUG (Stoner/Doom, Australie) sortira son nouvel opus Blood Moon Blues le 20 août en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Misery
2. Hordes
3. Breathe
4. The Ballad Of Jock Brown
5. Evil
6. Crank
7. Monolith
8. Forever More
9. Push The Venom
10. Deep In The Hole
11. You (A Love Song)
12. Misery (Slight Return)

»
(Lien direct)
MIMORIUM (Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel album The Route of Haeresis qui sort demain chez Spread Evil Productions. Tracklist :

1. Invocation of the Nameless One
2. Mirror Dimension
3. Liberate the Transcendent Essence
4. Succumb to Nightmares
5. Hand of the Heretic
6. Her Place in Shade
7. The Route of Haeresis
8. Circle of Serpents

»
(Lien direct)
CLAMORIS (Symphonic Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Opus Limbonica le 28 octobre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1) Regurgitated
2) The Bite of The Cosmic Snake
3) Schemer's Paradox
4) A Window to My Dreams
5) Rage, Rain Down on Them
6) Forma Inversa
7) Opus Limbonica
8) Walking in the Graveyard

»
(Lien direct)
RITUALIZATION (Blackened Death Metal, France) offre son nouvel EP Hema Ignis Necros en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Shapeless Scepter [10:02]
2. The Crown of Moloch [8:03]
3. When the Chalice Runneth Over [7:15]

»
(Lien direct)
TRIAL (Heavy Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Feed The Fire qui sortira le 2 septembre via Metal Blade. "In the Highest " s'écoute ici :
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
11 Août 2022

