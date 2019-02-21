chargement...

Ad Patres
 Ad Patres - A Brief Introdu... (C)
Par Un Chevelu		   
Mercyful Fate
 Mercyful Fate - Melissa (C)
Par dantefever		   
Fallujah + First Fragment + Obscura
 Fallujah + First Fragment +... (R)
Par N4pht4		   
Deceased
 Deceased - Ghostly White (C)
Par Johnjohn		   
Antiquus Scriptum
 Antiquus Scriptum - Ahbra K... (C)
Par ElGdlMuerte		   
Deserted Fear
 Deserted Fear - Drowned By ... (C)
Par MoM		   
Bosque
 Bosque - Passage (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Watain
 Watain - Trident Wolf Eclipse (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Fetid
 Fetid - Sentient Pile Of Am... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Sleep
 Sleep - The Sciences (C)
Par dantefever		   
Saor
 Saor - Forgotten Paths (C)
Par dantefever		   
Véhémence
 Véhémence - Par le sang ver... (C)
Par uruk		   
Fange
 Fange - Punir (C)
Par gulo gulo		   

Les news du 21 Février 2019
»
(Lien direct)
Les Finlandais de TORSO (Death Metal) sortiront leur première démo intitulée Death Vomiting dans les prochaines semaines via Me Saco Un Ojo Records. Deux titres sont d'ors et déjà disponibles ci-dessous. Voici el tracklisting :

01. Demonic Vomiting
02. Rotting In Chunks
03. Ejaculate Inside The Carcass

»
(Lien direct)
DEATHSWARM (Death Metal) a dévoilé deux nouveaux extraits de son album Shadowlands Of Darkness qui est sorti vendredi via Chaos Records. Ils s'écoutent ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
PUTREFIED CORPSE (Death Old-School) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son album Left To Rot qui sortira le 19 mars via Xtreem Music. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Intro I
2. Smashed To Pieces
3. Cordon Bleu Of Her Curvaceous Body
4. Embrace Death In Solitude
5. Bloodbath
6. Sociopathic Monstrosity
7. Intro II
8. Obliteration Of Cerebral Arteriovenous Malformation
9. Procreation Of The Rotten Flesh
10. Necrotopia - Zombie Apocalypse
11. Joyful Repeating Movement
12. Godly Beings (OBITUARY cover)

»
(Lien direct)
BORKNAGAR (Black Metal Progressif) a annoncé le départ de son chanteur Vintersorg et l'enregistrement en cours d'un nouvel album. Le communiqué du groupe est le suivant :

Due to personal reasons, Andreas "Vintersorg" Hedlund has decided to step down as the lead vocalist of BORKNAGAR. The decision is based on mutual understanding, respect and in a friendly manner with the rest of the band. BORKNAGAR would like to express their sincere gratitude for the musical brotherhood we have shared throughout the years and wish Andreas the very best in his future endeavours. There is no drama to this situation, and our friendship will remain. No one should be too surprised if "Vintersorg" reappears as a guest vocalist on a future record.

As a natural consequence, I.C.S Vortex will take a step forward into the role as the band´s lead vocalist, and will, together with Lars Nedland, carry on BORKNAGARs legacy of vocal brilliance.

Øystein G. Brun comments:

"It is with a lot of respect, gratitude and good memories I see
one of my brothers in music set sails for new shores. Times are changing, and we both saw this coming for a while. Even though we are splitting as partners in BORKNAGAR, I am happy to say that we have decided to carry on our musical brotherhood in Cronian (Official). A new album will be released whenever time allows for that."

Andreas "Vintersorg" Hedlund comments

”Time has come to make some tough decisions and let reality set the rules. It is with both a light and heavy heart I leave Borknagar as the lead vocalist. The light part is that it´s done in an amicable way and that this is the right thing to do for me, in respect for the fans and Borknagar. The heavy part is that it’s hard to leave something this meaningful and beautiful. My situation after the accident makes it hard to tour, and my job situation complicates things further. So in a way I’m not ”leaving” as such, it’s more like I’m putting some oil into the Borknagar machinery so the band can keep their busy schedule, get out on the road and meet you guys. Borknagar will always have a special place in my heart and mind, and I hope that I can do some guest performances further down the road. The guys in the band are fantastic musicians and persons and I wish them the best of luck. However, Cronian is not dead and may shake its head before you know it.”

BORKNAGAR is currently in the final stages of recording their eleventh album. It will be mixed and mastered by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studio closer this spring. An official release date will be dropped in a not so distant future.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EQUIPOISE (Technical/Progressive Death Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Demiurgus qui sortira le 8 mars via The Artisan Era. "Dualis Flamel" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
VALE OF PNATH (Death mélodique technique) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son EP Accursed qui sortira le 17 mai via Willowtip Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :

1. Shadow And Agony
2. The Darkest Gate
3. Skin Turned Soil
4. Accursed
5. Audient Void
6. Obsidian Realm
7. Spectre Of Bone

21 Février 2019

