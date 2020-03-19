|
Les news du 19 Mars 2020
|SORCERER (Epic Doom, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Lamenting Of The Innocent qui sortira le 29 mai via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Persecution (intro)
2. The Hammer Of Witches
3. Lamenting Of The Innocent
4. Institoris
5. Where Spirits Die
6. Deliverance
7. Age Of The Damned
8. Condemned
9. Dance With The Devil
10. Path To Perdition
11. Hellfire (Bonus Track - only available on Digipak CD)
|THRON (Black/Death Metal, Allemagne) est actuellement en studio afin d'y enregistrer son nouvel album, plus d'infos prochainement...
|VECTIS (Black/Thrash, Portugal) offre son premier EP No Mercy for the Weak en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Helldprod Records.
|OBLIVION GATE (Black/Doom, Finlande) a mis en ligne ici le titre "Give Me the Gun" extrait de son premier longue-durée Wisdom of the Grave à venir le 16 avril sur ATMF. Tracklist :
1. Morphine
2. Wisdom of the Grave
3. Give Me the Gun
4. A Strange Thing to Say
5. Lesser Key of Solomon
6. In The Fields where I Lay
|SANCTIFYING RITUAL (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier full-length éponyme le 5 juin chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. (Tales Of The) Sinister Appearance
2. Into Obscure Abyss
3. Curse Of Evil
4. Obsessed By Gore
5. Carved In Rotten Remains
6. Stained With Rotten Blood
7. Throne Of Evil Atrocity
8. Mankind Devastation
9. Abominable Death Rebels
|ESCUELA GRIND (Grind/Powerviolence, USA) propose son premier longue-durée Indoctrination en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 20 mars chez Armageddon Label.
|THE RITE (Black/Doom, Danemark/Italie) sortira son premier long-format Liturgy of the Black le 19 juin via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Initiation
2. The Black Effigy
3. Children of Belial
4. Necromancy
5. Famadihana
6. The Bornless One
7. Echoes of Past Lives
8. Sinister Minister
9. Trespassing the Chapel
10. Past Lives
|MEAN MESSIAH (Industrial Death/Thrash, Tchéquie) sortira son nouvel album Divine Technology le 5 mai sur Slovak Metal Army. Tracklist :
1. Interment Of Ashes / Hello Again!
2. Divine Technology
3. The Beast
4. Blood Of Sirens / The Call
5. Thorn
6. We Shout
7. Za svetlem
|SARPA (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier full-length Solivagus le 5 juin. Tracklist :
1 Cleanse
2 Triad of Might
3 Predacious Dimensions
4 Evanesce
5 Anguishing Reveries
6 Solivagus
7 Horizons Worlds Beyond
