(Lien direct) SORCERER (Epic Doom, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Lamenting Of The Innocent qui sortira le 29 mai via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Persecution (intro)

2. The Hammer Of Witches

3. Lamenting Of The Innocent

4. Institoris

5. Where Spirits Die

6. Deliverance

7. Age Of The Damned

8. Condemned

9. Dance With The Devil

10. Path To Perdition

11. Hellfire (Bonus Track - only available on Digipak CD)



