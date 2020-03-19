chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
167 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Higher Power
 Higher Power - 27 Miles Und... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Stabat Mater
 Stabat Mater - Give Them Pa... (C)
Par lkea		   
Grift
 Grift - Budet (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Hexekration Rites
 Hexekration Rites - Desekra... (C)
Par Sikoo		   
Les news du 17 Mars 2020
 Les news du 17 Mars 2020 - ... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Cénotaphe
 Cénotaphe - Monte Verità (C)
Par N4pht4		   
Fange
 Fange - Pudeur (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Lugubrum
 Lugubrum - Herval (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Sühnopfer
 Sühnopfer - Hic Regnant Bor... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Cianide
 Cianide - Unhumanized (EP) (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Beneath The Massacre
 Beneath The Massacre - Fear... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Schattenvald
 Schattenvald - V (C)
Par Solarian		   
Les news du 14 Mars 2020
 Les news du 14 Mars 2020 - ... (N)
Par MoM		   
Crypt Sermon
 Crypt Sermon - The Ruins of... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Grima
 Grima - Will of the Primordial (C)
Par Solarian		   
Dzö-nga
 Dzö-nga - Thunder in the Mo... (C)
Par Holmy		   
Les news du 13 Mars 2020
 Les news du 13 Mars 2020 - ... (N)
Par Holmy		   

Les news du 19 Mars 2020

News
Les news du 19 Mars 2020 Sorcerer - thron - Vectis - Oblivion Gate - Sanctifying Ritual - Escuela Grind - The Rite - Mean Messiah - Sarpa
»
(Lien direct)
SORCERER (Epic Doom, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Lamenting Of The Innocent qui sortira le 29 mai via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Persecution (intro)
2. The Hammer Of Witches
3. Lamenting Of The Innocent
4. Institoris
5. Where Spirits Die
6. Deliverance
7. Age Of The Damned
8. Condemned
9. Dance With The Devil
10. Path To Perdition
11. Hellfire (Bonus Track - only available on Digipak CD)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THRON (Black/Death Metal, Allemagne) est actuellement en studio afin d'y enregistrer son nouvel album, plus d'infos prochainement...		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VECTIS (Black/Thrash, Portugal) offre son premier EP No Mercy for the Weak en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Helldprod Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OBLIVION GATE (Black/Doom, Finlande) a mis en ligne ici le titre "Give Me the Gun" extrait de son premier longue-durée Wisdom of the Grave à venir le 16 avril sur ATMF. Tracklist :

1. Morphine
2. Wisdom of the Grave
3. Give Me the Gun
4. A Strange Thing to Say
5. Lesser Key of Solomon
6. In The Fields where I Lay		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SANCTIFYING RITUAL (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier full-length éponyme le 5 juin chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. (Tales Of The) Sinister Appearance
2. Into Obscure Abyss
3. Curse Of Evil
4. Obsessed By Gore
5. Carved In Rotten Remains
6. Stained With Rotten Blood
7. Throne Of Evil Atrocity
8. Mankind Devastation
9. Abominable Death Rebels

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ESCUELA GRIND (Grind/Powerviolence, USA) propose son premier longue-durée Indoctrination en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 20 mars chez Armageddon Label.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THE RITE (Black/Doom, Danemark/Italie) sortira son premier long-format Liturgy of the Black le 19 juin via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Initiation
2. The Black Effigy
3. Children of Belial
4. Necromancy
5. Famadihana
6. The Bornless One
7. Echoes of Past Lives
8. Sinister Minister
9. Trespassing the Chapel
10. Past Lives

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MEAN MESSIAH (Industrial Death/Thrash, Tchéquie) sortira son nouvel album Divine Technology le 5 mai sur Slovak Metal Army. Tracklist :

1. Interment Of Ashes / Hello Again!
2. Divine Technology
3. The Beast
4. Blood Of Sirens / The Call
5. Thorn
6. We Shout
7. Za svetlem

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SARPA (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier full-length Solivagus le 5 juin. Tracklist :

1 Cleanse
2 Triad of Might
3 Predacious Dimensions
4 Evanesce
5 Anguishing Reveries
6 Solivagus
7 Horizons Worlds Beyond

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
19 Mars 2020

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Higher Power
 Higher Power
27 Miles Underwater
2020 - Roadrunner Records		   
Reaper
 Reaper
Unholy Nordic Noise
2020 - Iron Bonehead Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Higher Power
27 Miles Underwater
Lire la chronique
Reaper
Unholy Nordic Noise
Lire la chronique
Moraš
Gaze Of The Void (Démo)
Lire la chronique
PPCM #32 - Un petit tour auprès d'un groupe pionnier...
Lire le podcast
Stabat Mater
Give Them Pain (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Hexekration Rites
Desekration Manifesto (EP)
Lire la chronique
Fange
Pudeur
Lire la chronique
Grift
Budet
Lire la chronique
Beyond The Void
Ex Nihilo Nihil (EP)
Lire la chronique
Crypt Sermon
The Ruins of Fading Light
Lire la chronique
Big Scenic Nowhere
Vision Behind Horizon
Lire la chronique
Heaven Shall Burn
Of Truth & Sacrifice
Lire la chronique
Cianide
Unhumanized (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sightless Pit
Grave of a Dog
Lire la chronique
Abkehr
In Feuer
Lire la chronique
Haunt
Mind Freeze
Lire la chronique
Physique
The Rhythm Of Brutality (EP)
Lire la chronique
Necrobode
Sob o Feitiço do Necrobode
Lire la chronique
Caverne
Omphalos
Lire la chronique
Cénotaphe
Monte Verità
Lire la chronique
Oak
Judas
Lire la chronique
Take Offense
Keep An Eye Out
Lire la chronique
Sargeist
Death Veneration (EP)
Lire la chronique
BLACK METAL : les looks atypiques (voire improbables)
Lire le podcast
Aethyrick
Gnosis
Lire la chronique
Dead Heat
Certain Death
Lire la chronique
Serpent Noir
Death Clan OD
Lire la chronique
Moraš
Manifest Death (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Saltas
Mors Salis – Opus I
Lire la chronique
Pressure Cracks
This is Called Survvival (EP)
Lire la chronique