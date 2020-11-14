»

(Lien direct) HOUKAGO GRIND TIME (Manga Goregrind avec Andrew Lee de Azath et Ripped to Shreds entre autres, USA) propose son premier full-length Bakyunsified (Moe to the Gore) en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp. Il est sorti hier sur Outrageous Weeb Power Productions. Tracklist :



A1 Bakyunsified (Moe to the Gore)

A2 Houkago Grind Time

A3 Effortless Regurgitation of Kyoani Moeblobs

A4 Endless Eight Part 2

A5 Ruptured in Akkariin

A6 Hey Toshino Kyoko

A7 A Manual of Ways to Occupy Oneself While Waiting in Line for Limited Edition Merch

A8 Endless Eight Part 6

A9 Walk Her Home Gently

A10 War Bad

B1 Moe: Nani?

B2 Makoto Shinkai Has a Goatee

B3 M is for Moe

B4 Is the Order a Blastbeat?

B5 P is for Keikaku

B6 Fuwa Fuwa Grind



