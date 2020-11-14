Les news du 14 Novembre 2020
News
|»
|MACHINE HEAD (Melodic Groove/Thrash/Néo Metal, Etats-Unis) vient de dévoiler un nouveau titre intitulé "My Hands Are Empty", au format digital. Il s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|SLAUGHTERDAY (Death Old-School, Allemagne) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Ancient Death Triumph qui sortira le 27 novembre via FDA Records. "Malformed Assimilation" se découvre ci-dessous :
|
|»
|DISPERSED (Brutal Death, Biélorussie/Russie) a dévoilé la pochette de son premier longue-durée Where Silence Reigns qui sortira bientôt sur New Standard Elite. Un extrait sera mis en ligne la semaine prochaine.
|
|»
|SPEEDKILLER (Blackend Thrash Metal, Brésil) propose sur ce lien le morceau "Circles of Blood" figurant sur son premier long-format Midnight Vampire prévu le 29 janvier via Edged Circle Productions (LP) et Helldprod Records (CD et K7). Tracklist :
1. Intro [1:07]
2. Nightspell [4:00]
3. Suicide Hell [4:17]
4. Shadow People [4:22]
5. Midnight Vampire [4:11]
6. Valley Of Death [3:32]
7. Circles Of Blood [4:47]
|
|»
|DEATHROLL (Thrash/Death avec notamment Kevin Talley à la batterie, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Visceral End". Celui-ci figure sur le premier EP Into The Vortex sorti hie et disponible en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1 The Rise of Artificial Souls
2 Into The Vortex
3 Visceral End
|
|»
|HOUKAGO GRIND TIME (Manga Goregrind avec Andrew Lee de Azath et Ripped to Shreds entre autres, USA) propose son premier full-length Bakyunsified (Moe to the Gore) en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp. Il est sorti hier sur Outrageous Weeb Power Productions. Tracklist :
A1 Bakyunsified (Moe to the Gore)
A2 Houkago Grind Time
A3 Effortless Regurgitation of Kyoani Moeblobs
A4 Endless Eight Part 2
A5 Ruptured in Akkariin
A6 Hey Toshino Kyoko
A7 A Manual of Ways to Occupy Oneself While Waiting in Line for Limited Edition Merch
A8 Endless Eight Part 6
A9 Walk Her Home Gently
A10 War Bad
B1 Moe: Nani?
B2 Makoto Shinkai Has a Goatee
B3 M is for Moe
B4 Is the Order a Blastbeat?
B5 P is for Keikaku
B6 Fuwa Fuwa Grind
|
|»
|HARLOTT (Thrash Metal, Australie) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Idol Minded" tiré de son nouveau disque Detritus of the Final Age sorti hier chez Metal Blade. Tracklist :
1. As We Breach
2. Idol Minded
3. Bring on the War
4. Detritus of the Final Age
5. Prime Evil
6. Nemesis
7. Slaughter
8. Grief
9. Miserere of the Dead
10. The Time to Kill Is Now
|
|»
|LIE IN RUINS (Death Metal, Finlande) offre son nouvel opus Floating in Timeless Streams en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 20 novembre via Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :
1. Earth Shall Mourn
2. Spectral Realms of Fornication
3. (Becoming) One With the Aether
4. Drowned
5. The Path
6. Descending Further
7. Suffocating Darkness
8. Where Mountains Sleep
|
|»
|DODENKROCHT (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album The Dying All le 27 novembre sur Auric Records. Tracklist :
1. Null (intro)
2. God Never Spoke
3. Orphans of the Void
4. And the Abyss Was Silent
5. Barbed Wire Crown
6. The Dying All
7. Before the Grey
8. The Vortex of Being
9. For His Name Was Death
|
