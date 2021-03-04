»

(Lien direct) KARMA VIOLENS (Blackened Death/Thrash, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album Mount of the Congregation le 2 avril. Tracklist :



1. Necropolis

2. Embrace

3. One Way Journey

4. The Observer

5. Great Old Ithaqua

6. My Storm Upon You

7. Kingdom of the Deserters

8. Exodus

9. Mount of the Congregation

10. Fly into Starlight

11. The Gathering

12. Mark on my Forehead

13. Light Beyond the Event Horizon







