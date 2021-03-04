|
Les news du 4 Mars 2021
News
Les news du 4 Mars 2021 Goath - Exanimis - Kjeld - Eisenhand - Scarred - Omega - Karma Violens - White Wizzard
|GOATH (Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album III: Shaped By The Unlight qui sortira le 9 avril via Ván Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Symbiosis Of Vengeance And Guilt
2. Pretending To Serve While Raping
3. Shaped By The Unlight
4. Dissolving Flesh Redemption
5. Epitome Of Perpetual Rage
6. Smoltification
7. Clitless Loyalty
8. Perception
9. Impregnated With Black Fire
|EXANIMIS (Symphonic Death Metal, France) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Throne of Thorns" extrait de son premier longue-durée Marionnettiste prévu demain via Klonosphere Records/Season of Mist.
|KJELD (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) offre son nouvel album Ôfstân en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur Heidens Hart Records. Tracklist :
1. Betsjoend
2. De Iensume Widner
3. Wylde Rixt
4. Ôfstân
5. Asbran
6. Wite Fokel
7. Falske Doop
8. Skaad
9. Konfrontaasje
|EISENHAND (Heavy Metal, Autriche) propose en écoute le titre "White Fortress" figurant sur son premier long-format Fires Within à venir le 28 mai chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Engine [6:05]
2. Steel City Sorcery [6:04]
3. Ancient Symbols [7:18]
4. Dead of Night [5:22]
5. White Fortress [5:03]
6. Ride Free [5:41]
7. Dizzying Heights [9:25]
|SCARRED (Groove/Thrash/Death, Luxembourg) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Petrichor" issu de son nouveau disque éponyme paru en janvier via Klonosphère.
|OMEGA (Black/Doom/Dark Ambient, Italie) a dévoilé la pochette de son nouvel opus Nebra à paraître le mois prochain.
|KARMA VIOLENS (Blackened Death/Thrash, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album Mount of the Congregation le 2 avril. Tracklist :
1. Necropolis
2. Embrace
3. One Way Journey
4. The Observer
5. Great Old Ithaqua
6. My Storm Upon You
7. Kingdom of the Deserters
8. Exodus
9. Mount of the Congregation
10. Fly into Starlight
11. The Gathering
12. Mark on my Forehead
13. Light Beyond the Event Horizon
|WHITE WIZZARD (Heavy Metal, USA) sortira son nouveau single "Viral Insanity" le 24 mars sur M-Theory Audio. C'est Mark Boals (Yngwie Malmsteen, Dio Disciples, Royal Hunt, Ring of Fire) qui y tient le micro.
