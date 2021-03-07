|
Les news du 7 Mars 2021
News
Les news du 7 Mars 2021 Hideous Divinity - Helslave - Unconsecrated - Urne - Feculent - Winterleaf - Odious Mortem
|»
|HIDEOUS DIVINITY (Brutal Technical Modern Death Metal, Italie) sortira son nouveau disque LV-426 le 23 avril sur Century Media. Un extrait sera mis en ligne la semaine prochaine.
|
|»
|HELSLAVE (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus From the Sulphur Depths le 23 avril via Pulverised Records. Tracklist :
01. From the Sulphur Depths (Intro)
2. Unholy Graves
03. Thrive in Blasphemy
04. Perpetual Damnation
05. Last Nail in the Coffin
06. Thy Will Be Done
07. Funereal Lust
08. Desecration
09. Rotting Pile of Flesh
10. The Sentence of the Living
|
|»
|UNCONSECRATED (Death Metal, Espaggne) sortira son premier long-format Reveal of the Dead en fin d'année chez Dark Blasphemies Records. Tracklist :
1-DESECRATED
2-ETERNAL REST
3-REVEAL OF THE DEAD
4-WINDS OF IMMORTALITY
5-MORTUARY RITES
6-MORBID REVELATION
7-AS LIFE ENDS
8-PUTRID EVOCATION
|
|»
|URNE (Stoner/Sludge/Metalcore, Angleterre) sortira son premier longue-durée Serpent & Spirit le 25 juin via Candlelight Records. Tracklist :
1 Serpent & Spirit
2 The Palace of Devils & Wolves
3 Memorial
4 Moon & Sky
5 Desolate Heart
6 Envy The Dead
7 Memorial - Sing Me To Rest
8 A Tomb So Frail
|
|»
|FECULENT (Death Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Weaponisation of the Amygdala: Endless Warfare" extrait de son premier full-length The Grotesque Arena à paraître le 19 mars sur Brilliant Emperor.
|
|»
|WINTERLEAF (Melancholic Melodic Death/Doom, Grèce) est un nouveau one-man band du chanteur de EphemeraL, Elias. Son premier single, "Leaves of Winter", vient d'être dévoilé sur YouTube.
|
|»
|ODIOUS MORTEM (Brutal Death Metal, USA) vient d'annoncer sur sa page Facebook qu'il avait composé l'intégralité de son prochain album et qu'il prévoyait de l'enregistrer cette année :
ODIOUS MORTEM a écrit : So with all of the negative that the pandemic has brought the music industry, the shining light is a BRAND new Odious Mortem album has been written in quarantine!
We are negotiating the business side of it at the moment, but plan to record this year. Keep an eye out for all the updates. I can assure you this is going to be our best and most challenging release to date. More band updates coming soon!
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Keyser
Par lkea
Par Astraldeath
Par lkea
Par lkea
Par X-Death
Par Keyser
Par Keyser
Par Goodnacht
Par Funky Globe
Par AxGxB
Par Astraldeath
Par Frankensperm
Par Voay
Par BBB
Par Vartruk
Par Astraldeath
Par Keyser
Par Mera