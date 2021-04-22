chargement...

Les news du 22 Avril 2021

News
Les news du 22 Avril 2021 Adarrak - Sněť - Madrost - Ice War - Hagel - Rocking Corpses - Lycanthro
ADARRAK (Progressive Death Metal, Singapour) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Through The Fabric of Time" tiré de son premier long-format Ex Oriente Lux à venir le 27 mai sur Satanath Records. Tracklist :

1) Final Ethos Demise
2) Into the Abyss*
3) Mettle
4) Bereft**
5) Withering
6) Through the Fabric of Time
7) Beneath the Vault of the World
8) Fire Will Cleanse (Instrumental)***

*Guest solo on "Into the Abyss" by Nicholas Chang
**Guest solo on "Bereft" by Marty Friedman
***Guest solo on "Fire Will Cleanse" by Edmund “Ed Quekstein” Quek

SNĚŤ (Death Metal, République Tchèque) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Folivor" figurant sur son premier full-length Mokvání V Okovech dont la sortie est programmée le 14 mai chez Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :

1. Útes Mrtvol
2. Kůň Kadaver
3. Princip Křížení
4. Demon
5. Zamrzlý Vrch
6. Folivor
7. Sakrofag
8. Vesmírná Saliva

MADROST (Death/Thrash, USA) va rééditer son premier disque Maleficient (2012) le 28 mai via NoLifeTilMetal Records. Tracklist :

1. Crypt Keeper
2. Aggressive Nihilism
3. Desecrator
4. Good Ol' Fashioned Violence
5. Drawn and Quartered
6. Necrosis
7. Under the Hammer
8. Zombie Grinder
9. Perceptual Constancy [CD Bonus Track]

ICE WAR (Heavy/Speed, Canada) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Sacred Land qui sort le 18 mai sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :

1. Sacred Land
2. Crystal Mirror
3. Nuclear Gods
4. So Far Away
5. Black Horse
6. Blood and Flames
7. Slay the Beast

HAGEL (Black/Doom, Mexique) a dévoilé le morceau "Blindness" issu de son premier longue-durée Veneration of the Black Light à paraître le 21 mai chez Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Decalogue of Misery
2. Veneration Of The Black Light
3. Blindness
4. Labyrinth Of Flesh
5. Mystery Of The Mortal
6. Pergamum
7. The Blazing Glow Of Eternity
8. Whims Of A God

ROCKING CORPSES (Deathrock, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "War for Doom" extrait de son nouvel album Death Blues à paraître le 2 juillet via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. There Will Be Death (intro)
2. Body
3. Buried
4. As High as You Can Get
5. Rocking Corpses Part II
6. Derailed
7. Drinking With the Dead
8. Another Day in Casket
9. Losing Day
10. Necrophilove
11. Death is Something to Die for
12. War for Doom

LYCANTHRO (Heavy Metal, Canada) sortira son premier long-format Mark of The Wolf le 4 juin sur Alone Records. Un extrait, "Crucible", est disponible en écoute ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Crucible (7:17)
2. Fallen Angels Prayer (4:47)
3. Mark of The Wolf (5:02)
4. Enchantress (6:53)
5. In Metal We Trust (5:07)
6. Into Oblivion (3:24)
7. Ride the Dragon (4:03)
8. Evangelion (6:25)

Durée totale : 43:02
Thrasho Keyser
22 Avril 2021

