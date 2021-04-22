ADARRAK (Progressive Death Metal, Singapour) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Through The Fabric of Time" tiré de son premier long-format Ex Oriente Lux à venir le 27 mai sur Satanath Records. Tracklist :
1) Final Ethos Demise
2) Into the Abyss*
3) Mettle
4) Bereft**
5) Withering
6) Through the Fabric of Time
7) Beneath the Vault of the World
8) Fire Will Cleanse (Instrumental)***
*Guest solo on "Into the Abyss" by Nicholas Chang
**Guest solo on "Bereft" by Marty Friedman
***Guest solo on "Fire Will Cleanse" by Edmund “Ed Quekstein” Quek
SNĚŤ (Death Metal, République Tchèque) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Folivor" figurant sur son premier full-length Mokvání V Okovech dont la sortie est programmée le 14 mai chez Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :
ROCKING CORPSES (Deathrock, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "War for Doom" extrait de son nouvel album Death Blues à paraître le 2 juillet via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. There Will Be Death (intro)
2. Body
3. Buried
4. As High as You Can Get
5. Rocking Corpses Part II
6. Derailed
7. Drinking With the Dead
8. Another Day in Casket
9. Losing Day
10. Necrophilove
11. Death is Something to Die for
12. War for Doom
