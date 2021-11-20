»

(Lien direct) ERADICATION OF THE UNWORTHY INFANTS aka EOUI (Brutal Death/Grind, Finlande/USA) a signé sur Wormholdeath pour la sortie le 14 janvier de son premier long-format Change Is Good. Tracklist :



1. In the Dust

2. Sacrilege

3. Blastocyst

4. Watching it Fall (feat. Lukas Swiaczny from Stillbirth/Xavleg and Keijo Niinimaa)

5. Dues

6. Among the Hordes

7. Crocodile Tears

8. Inhumane

9. Nuclear Meltdown

10. Calamity

11. Dissociative

12. Eradication of the Unworthy Infants



