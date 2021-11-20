Les news du 20 Novembre 2021
News
Les news du 20 Novembre 2021 Revenant Marquis - Messa - Bekëth Nexëhmü - Eradication of the Unworthy Infants - Crawl Below - Death Perception - Reveal! - Soul Incursion - Nervochaos
|»
|REVENANT MARQUIS (Black Metal, UK) sortira le 15 décembre prochain un album ambiant improvisé intitulé Cyflymiad O'r Holl Arferion Ocwlt. Disponible via Death Prayer Records, celui-ci se dévoile aujourd'hui à travers un premier extrait à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Djinn Hereof Lifers
02. Ajar Leas Um
03. Yarn Body Vies
04. A Encircling Lied
05. A Nae Imam Beet
06. Yak Tar Hymn
07. Gale Hue Hi Shy
08. Ah Lochs Eye
|
|»
|MESSA (Doom Metal / Dark Ambient) sortira en mars 2022 son nouvel album intitulé Close chez Svart Records. Un premier extrait est d’ores et déjà disponible.
|
|»
|BEKËTH NEXËHMÜ (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album De Fornas Likgaldrar le 12 décembre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Sjalslig Urvilja [9:12]
2. Det Isande Kallet [11:06]
3. Nordens Vidder [10:44]
4. Vinterlandskapets Klangor del.I [9:55]
5. Urtidens Kall [18:10]
6. Det Forgangna Dunklet [17:30]
7. En Forglomd Ursjal [22:42]
8. Vinterlandskapets Klangor del.II [19:26]
Tracks 1-5 = Disc 1
Tracks 6-8 = Disc 2
|
|»
|ERADICATION OF THE UNWORTHY INFANTS aka EOUI (Brutal Death/Grind, Finlande/USA) a signé sur Wormholdeath pour la sortie le 14 janvier de son premier long-format Change Is Good. Tracklist :
1. In the Dust
2. Sacrilege
3. Blastocyst
4. Watching it Fall (feat. Lukas Swiaczny from Stillbirth/Xavleg and Keijo Niinimaa)
5. Dues
6. Among the Hordes
7. Crocodile Tears
8. Inhumane
9. Nuclear Meltdown
10. Calamity
11. Dissociative
12. Eradication of the Unworthy Infants
|
|»
|Le one-man band CRAWL BELOW (Post-Black/Doom, USA) sortira son nouvel album Its Ministers On Earth le 14 janvier sur Lawnmowerjetpack Records. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1.The Daemon Damned Season
2. Red Fell The Vapours
3. Summoning Rite
4. Yet Foul From Their Eyes
5. Will Rot The Base Chains
6. O Great Priest
7. And Deep In The Worm
|
|»
|DEATH PERCEPTION (Death/Thrash/Groove, Canada) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Ashes to Mourn" tiré de son dernier disque Ashes paru en juin chez Wormholedeath.
|
|»
|REVEAL! (Black/Death/Thrash, Suède) a dévoilé le titre "Clearly, God Damn" extrait de son nouvel opus Doppelherz qui sort le 10 décembre via Sepulchral Voice Records. Tracklist :
1. Cocoon (Bitch Regalia)
2. Inshallah
3. Cokkkfights
4. Angel's Bend
5. Clearly, God Damn
6. Stalactites (When Cast Down the Mountain)
7. Mal Aria
8. Bags of Shine
9. Some Marionettes, Some Kites (A Few Knives)
10. Doppelherz
|
|»
|SOUL INCURSION vient de sortir son premier double-single "Infernal End" / "Intracranial Form".
|
|»
|NERVOCHAOS (Death Metal, Brésil) a sorti hier son nouvel album Dug Up... Diabolical Reincarnations sur XenoKorp. Il s'agit de versions retravaillées et réenregistrées d'anciens morceaux. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
I Hate Your God
Envy
Putrid Pleasures
Pazuzu Is Here
Mighty Justice
Upside Down Cross
The Urge to Feel Pain
Dark Chaotic Destruction
Nervochaos
Pure Hemp
Scavengers of the Underworld
Perish Slowly
The Devil’s Work
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Jean-Clint
Par Drug-Sniffin...
Par Deathrash
Par Presse-purée
Par Keyser
Par InnerDam
Par Deathrash
Par Samarithan
Par Vartruk
Par Jarl_Djevel
Par Cujo
Par Cujo
Par Keyser
Par lkea
Par Jean-Clint
Par grintold
Par Dantefever
Par Raziel