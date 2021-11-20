chargement...

Marasmus
 Marasmus - Necrotic Overlord (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 19 Novembre 2021
 Les news du 19 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Massacre
 Massacre - Resurgence (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Celestial Key
 Celestial Key - Immortal Crown (C)
Par Presse-purée		   
Hyperdontia
 Hyperdontia - Hideous Entity (C)
Par Keyser		   
Mortal Vision
 Mortal Vision - Mind Manipu... (C)
Par InnerDam		   
Baxaxaxa
 Baxaxaxa - Catacomb Cult (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Organic
 Organic - Where Graves Abound (C)
Par Samarithan		   
Evoken
 Evoken - Embrace the Emptiness (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Cradle Of Filth
 Cradle Of Filth - Existence... (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   
Cathedral
 Cathedral - Supernatural Bi... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Cathedral
 Cathedral - The Carnival Bi... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Les news du 12 Novembre 2021
 Les news du 12 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Keyser		   
The Gates Of Slumber
 The Gates Of Slumber - Suff... (C)
Par lkea		   
Les news du 10 Novembre 2021
 Les news du 10 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Etxegiña
 Etxegiña - Herederos del Si... (C)
Par grintold		   
Sulphurous
 Sulphurous - The Black Mout... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Skepticism
 Skepticism - Companion (C)
Par Raziel		   

Les news du 20 Novembre 2021

News
Revenant Marquis - Messa - Bekëth Nexëhmü - Eradication of the Unworthy Infants - Crawl Below - Death Perception - Reveal! - Soul Incursion - Nervochaos
»
(Lien direct)
REVENANT MARQUIS (Black Metal, UK) sortira le 15 décembre prochain un album ambiant improvisé intitulé Cyflymiad O'r Holl Arferion Ocwlt. Disponible via Death Prayer Records, celui-ci se dévoile aujourd'hui à travers un premier extrait à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Djinn Hereof Lifers
02. Ajar Leas Um
03. Yarn Body Vies
04. A Encircling Lied
05. A Nae Imam Beet
06. Yak Tar Hymn
07. Gale Hue Hi Shy
08. Ah Lochs Eye

»
(Lien direct)
MESSA (Doom Metal / Dark Ambient) sortira en mars 2022 son nouvel album intitulé Close chez Svart Records. Un premier extrait est d’ores et déjà disponible.

»
(Lien direct)
BEKËTH NEXËHMÜ (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album De Fornas Likgaldrar le 12 décembre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Sjalslig Urvilja [9:12]
2. Det Isande Kallet [11:06]
3. Nordens Vidder [10:44]
4. Vinterlandskapets Klangor del.I [9:55]
5. Urtidens Kall [18:10]
6. Det Forgangna Dunklet [17:30]
7. En Forglomd Ursjal [22:42]
8. Vinterlandskapets Klangor del.II [19:26]

Tracks 1-5 = Disc 1
Tracks 6-8 = Disc 2

»
(Lien direct)
ERADICATION OF THE UNWORTHY INFANTS aka EOUI (Brutal Death/Grind, Finlande/USA) a signé sur Wormholdeath pour la sortie le 14 janvier de son premier long-format Change Is Good. Tracklist :

1. In the Dust
2. Sacrilege
3. Blastocyst
4. Watching it Fall (feat. Lukas Swiaczny from Stillbirth/Xavleg and Keijo Niinimaa)
5. Dues
6. Among the Hordes
7. Crocodile Tears
8. Inhumane
9. Nuclear Meltdown
10. Calamity
11. Dissociative
12. Eradication of the Unworthy Infants

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band CRAWL BELOW (Post-Black/Doom, USA) sortira son nouvel album Its Ministers On Earth le 14 janvier sur Lawnmowerjetpack Records. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1.The Daemon Damned Season
2. Red Fell The Vapours
3. Summoning Rite
4. Yet Foul From Their Eyes
5. Will Rot The Base Chains
6. O Great Priest
7. And Deep In The Worm

»
(Lien direct)
DEATH PERCEPTION (Death/Thrash/Groove, Canada) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Ashes to Mourn" tiré de son dernier disque Ashes paru en juin chez Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
REVEAL! (Black/Death/Thrash, Suède) a dévoilé le titre "Clearly, God Damn" extrait de son nouvel opus Doppelherz qui sort le 10 décembre via Sepulchral Voice Records. Tracklist :

1. Cocoon (Bitch Regalia)
2. Inshallah
3. Cokkkfights
4. Angel's Bend
5. Clearly, God Damn
6. Stalactites (When Cast Down the Mountain)
7. Mal Aria
8. Bags of Shine
9. Some Marionettes, Some Kites (A Few Knives)
10. Doppelherz

»
(Lien direct)
SOUL INCURSION vient de sortir son premier double-single "Infernal End" / "Intracranial Form".

»
(Lien direct)
NERVOCHAOS (Death Metal, Brésil) a sorti hier son nouvel album Dug Up... Diabolical Reincarnations sur XenoKorp. Il s'agit de versions retravaillées et réenregistrées d'anciens morceaux. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

I Hate Your God
Envy
Putrid Pleasures
Pazuzu Is Here
Mighty Justice
Upside Down Cross
The Urge to Feel Pain
Dark Chaotic Destruction
Nervochaos
Pure Hemp
Scavengers of the Underworld
Perish Slowly
The Devil’s Work
Thrasho AxGxB + Anken + Keyser
20 Novembre 2021
Shaytan - Faustus

