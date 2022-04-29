|
Les news du 29 Avril 2022
News
Les news du 29 Avril 2022 Grave Infestation - Point Mort - In Nothingness - Häxenzijrkell - Terrible Sickness - Red Rot - Sacred Son - Sacrilega - Nastergal - Church Of Disgust - Féleth - Anachronistic - Malignant Aura - Beyond the Structure - Misery Index - Hexis
|»
|GRAVE INFESTATION (Death Metak, Canada) sortira son premier longue-durée Persecution of the Dead le 3 juin chez Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. The Conquest of Pestilence
3. Slaughter, then Laughter
4. Persecution of the Living
5. Can You See the Pale Horseman in the Distance
6. Plague of Crypts
7. Death of the Last Individual
8. Human Jigsaw Puzzle
9. Eternal Oblivion
10. Outro
|
|»
|POINT MORT (Post-Hardcore, France) sort aujourd'hui son premier long-format Pointless.... Tracklist :
01. In Cold Blood: A Warmer Heart…
02. Every Good Song Is a Fight Song…
03. Olympe…
04. Les Corps Flottants…
05. Corners…
06. La Bienveillance des Faux…
07. Pretoria…
08. Ash to Ashes
|
|»
|IN NOTHINGNESS (Melodic Death Metal, Japon) sortira son premier album Black Sun Funeral le 1er juillet sur Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. The Garden of Pain
2. Sadness is My Cross
3. Shadow of Grief
4. The Moon that Never Rises Again
5. A Nameless Grave
6. Into Obscurity
7. The Last Autumn
8. Black Sun Funeral
|
|»
|HÄXENZIJRKELL (Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé son nouveau disque Urgrund en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. Part 1: Die Entschleierung [18:20]
2. Part 2: Von Zeit und Form [8:12]
3. Part 3: Der Pfad der Finsternis [8:42]
|
|»
|TERRIBLE SICKNESS (Brutal Death/Grind, Allemagne) a signé sur Black Sunset pour la sortie cet automne d'un nouvel opus.
|
|»
|RED ROT (Progressive Death Metal avec d'anciens Ephal Duath, Italie) sortira son premier album Mal de Vivre le 26 août.
|
|»
|SACRED SON (Black Metal/Ambient, Angleterre) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Le Blakheth" tiré de son nouveau disque The Foul Deth of Engelond. Sortie le 13 mai sur True Cult Records. Tracklist :
1. Pestilence
2. The Foul Deth of Engelond
3. Le Blakheth
4. The Boy King
5. Vengeance I & II
|
|»
|SACRILEGA (Death Metal, USA) propose en écoute intégrale son premier full-length The Arcana Spear à paraître aujourd'hui chez Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :
1. The Arcana Spear
2. Tower Of Suppression
3. Rites Of Macabre
4. Sacrament Of The Void
5. Entre Sangre & Veneno
6. Ode To The Sepulcher Dream
7. A Vision Glorified In Fire
8. Embrace The Grand Tyranny
|
|»
|NASTERGAL (Black Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande/Afrique du Sud/Ukraine/Argentine) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Eternal Winter" figurant sur son nouvel EP Solitude qui sort le 13 mai via Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
1. Solitude
2. Eternal Winter
3. Hermit
4. Beyond Good and Evil
|
|»
|CHURCH OF DISGUST (Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé à cette adresse le morceau "Horrific Anathema" extrait de son nouvel album Weakest is the Flesh à venir le 27 mars sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Arrogant Death
2. Horrific Anathema
3. That Which Dwells in the Gloom
4. Seemingly Unnatural Infestations
5. That Great Tomb That Holds No Sound (Interlude)
6. At the Pillar of Souls
7. Humiliated Remains
8. Boiling Seas of Yuggoth
9. Weakest is the Flesh
10. Throne Bearer's Dirge (Outro)
|
|»
|FÉLETH (Death Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel opus Divine Blight cet automne chez Rob Mules Records. Il a été mixé et masterisé par Christian Donaldson (Cryptopsy, Shadow of Intent, The Agonist, Beyond Creation).
|
|»
|ANACHRONISTIC (Black/Hardcore/Punk, Corée du Sud/Pologne) a sorti le mois dernier son premier longue-durée 700 and 19 Ways of Decay en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter ci-dessous. Tracklist :
01. Intro / Recall
02. Time to Drink
03. Late Night Fundraising
04. Festering Stench
05. Going to the Ball
06. Eruption of a Hork Filled Gut
07. Follow the Rules or Die
08. Hatred for Work Causes Gout
|
|»
|MALIGNANT AURA (Death/Doom, Australie) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "...And So It Was That I Lay Down Forever" extrait de son premier long-format Abysmal Misfortune is Draped Upon Me qui sort le 31 mai via Bitter Loss Records. Tracklist :
01. Malignant Aura
02. In A Timeless Place Beneath The Earth
03. There Is Blackness In The Water
04. Abysmal Misfortune Is Draped Upon Me
05. A Silioquy Beneath The Sepulchre
06. ...And So It Was That I Lay Down Forever
|
|»
|BEYOND THE STRUCTURE (Modern Technical Death Metal, Estonie) offre son nouvel album Scrutiny, sorti hier sur Vicious Instinct Records, en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :
01. Endless Cycles
02. Progressors
03. Worms of Consumption
04. Portal to Eternity
05. Fictional Reality
06. Profanation of the Non-Existent
07. Numerous Existences
08. Mass Psychosis
|
|»
|MISERY INDEX (Death/Grind, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Complete Control qui sortira le 13 mai via Century Media. Le morceau-titre se découvre ici :
|
|»
|HEXIS (Blackened Hardcore, Danemark) a dévoilé deux extraits de son nouvel album Aeternum qui sortira le 26 août via Debemur Morti Productions. Ceux-ci s'écoutent ci-dessous :
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Jarl_Djevel
Par Mitch
Par Jean-Clint
Par Dysthymie
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jej
Par Fabulon
Par Keyser
Par X-Death
Par Dantefever
Par Dantefever
Par Nattenkrieger
Par Nattenkrieger
Par Nattenkrieger
Par BBB
Par Seb`
Par Presse-purée
Par Keyser
Par AxGxB