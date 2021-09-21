»

SIJJIN (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira le 12 novembre sur Sepulchral Voice Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Darkness On Saqqara" :



01. Daemon Blessex

02. Dagger Of A Thousand Deaths

03. Those Who Wait To Enter

04. Sumerian Promises

05. Angel Of The Eastern Gate

06. Hunting The Lizard

07. Unchain The Ghost

08. Darkness On Saqqara

09. White Mantras Bleed From Black Magic

10. Outer Chambers Of Entity

11. Condemned By Primal Contact



<a href="https://sijjin.bandcamp.com/album/sumerian-promises">Sumerian Promises by Sijjin</a>