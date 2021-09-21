Les news du 21 Septembre 2021
News
Les news du 21 Septembre 2021 Sijjin - Vomit The Soul - Sexmag - Azazel - Fjøsnisse - Nervochaos - Morbid Messiah - In Arkadia
|Intitulé Sumerian Promises, le premier album de SIJJIN (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira le 12 novembre sur Sepulchral Voice Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Darkness On Saqqara" :
01. Daemon Blessex
02. Dagger Of A Thousand Deaths
03. Those Who Wait To Enter
04. Sumerian Promises
05. Angel Of The Eastern Gate
06. Hunting The Lizard
07. Unchain The Ghost
08. Darkness On Saqqara
09. White Mantras Bleed From Black Magic
10. Outer Chambers Of Entity
11. Condemned By Primal Contact
|VOMIT THE SOUL (Brutal Death, Italie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Cold qui sortira le 12 novembre via Unique Leader. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Cold
2. Irreversible Damnation
3. Unchained From The Reflection
4. Mausoleum Of Ineptitude
5. Prelude To Nothing
6. Wordless Litany
7. The Lost Aurea
8. Venerable No-one
9. Deprivation Of The Soul
|SEXMAG (Death/Thrash, Pologne) a publié le morceau "Zapomniany Czarci Kult" figurant sur son premier EP Sex Metal qui sort le 22 octobre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Zapomniany Czarci Kult
3. Sex Metal
4. Wysłannik Hadesu
5. Nagrobek Kurtyzany
6. Nałożnice Hrabiny
7. Outro
|AZAZEL (Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé son nouvel album Aegrus Satanas Tecum en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 24 septembre sur Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :
1. Invocation (Hail the Ancient Ones)
2. Jesus Christ Impotent Rotting Saviour
3. Welcome to Church Bizarre
4. I Worship Him
5. Demons Attack the Nun's Chapel (Aegrum Satanas Tecum)
6. Incubus Rises Again
7. Succubus, My Infernal Vampire Spirit
8. In Nomine Dei Nostri Satanas
|FJØSNISSE (Black Metal, Norvège) vient de sortir son dernier disque Vord au format vinyle chez Screaming Skull Records.
|NERVOCHAOS (Death Metal, Brésil) a mis en ligne le titre "Putrid Pleasures" extrait de son nouvel album Dug Up (Diabolical Reincarnations) à paraître le 19 novembre via XenoKorp. Il s'agit d'une compilation de vieux morceaux tirés de ses quatre premiers opus réécris et réenregistrés. Tracklist :
I Hate Your God
Envy
Putrid Pleasures
Pazuzu Is Here
Mighty Justice
Upside Down Cross
The Urge to Feel Pain
Dark Chaotic Destruction
Nervochaos
Pure Hemp
Scavengers of the Underworld
Perish Slowly
The Devil’s Work
|MORBID MESSIAH (Death Metal, Mexique) offre son nouvel EP Disgorged in the Coffin en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 24 septembre sur Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1. Disgorged in the Coffin
2. Rupturing Into Madness
3. Grinded for the Carnage
4. Dungeon of Vermin
5. The Maniacal
6. Angel of Disembowelment
|IN ARKADIA (Melodic Death/Thrash, France) a publié le clip de "Harvester of Hate", deuxième single de son prochain EP.
