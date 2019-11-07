|
Les news du 7 Novembre 2019
News
Les news du 7 Novembre 2019 Midnight - The Spirit - Svarttjern - Demonical - Defiled - Daemoniac - Midnight Prey - Battlesword - Human Agony - Blot & Bod - Witchbones - Oath of Cruelty
|MIDNIGHT (Heavy Metal Rock 'n Roll From Hell, USA) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Rebirth By Blasphemy qui sortira le 24 janvier via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Fucking Speed And Darkness
2. Rebirth By Blasphemy
3. Escape The Grave
4. Devil's Excrement
5. Rising Scum
6. Warning From The Reaper
7. Cursed Possessions
8. Raw Attack
9. The Sounds Of Hell
10. You Can Drag Me Through Fire
|»
|THE SPIRIT (Black/Death, Allemagne) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Cosmic Terror prévu pour le 7 février via AOP Records. "Serpent As Time Reveals" se découvre ici :
|»
|SVARTTJERN (Black Metal Brutal, Norvège) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Shame Is Just A Word qui sortira le 17 janvier via Soulseller Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Prince Of Disgust
2. Ment Til å Tjene
3. Melodies Of Lust
4. Ta Dets Drakt
5. Frost Embalmed Abyss
6. Ravish Me
7. Bonded By Blood
8. Shame Is Just A Word
|»
|DEMONICAL (Death Metal, Suède) vient d'annoncer le départ de son chanteur Alexander Högbom, qui sera remplacé par Christofer Säterdal (qui évolue également dans FIMBULTYR).
|»
|DEFILED (Brutal Death, Japon) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Infinite Regress qui sortira le 24 janvier via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Intro
2. Divide And Conquer
3. Tragedy
4. Systematic Decomposition
5. So Blind
6. Legacy
7. Masses In Chaos
8. Centuries
9. Aftermath
10. Invisible War
11. Ignorant
12. Slaverobot
13. Infinite Regress
14. Outro
|»
|Intitulé Dwellers Of Apocalypse, le deuxième album de DAEMONIAC (Death Metal, Italie) sortira le 19 décembre sur Xtreem Music Records. L'artwork a été confié à monsieur Chris Moyen. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Rebellion" :
01. The March Of Apocalypse
02. Rebellion
03. Council Of Evil
04. Dwellers Of Apocalypse
05. Human Relic (Gorement Cover)
06. The Beginning Of Chaos
07. Disciples Of The Black Arts
08. The Last Call
09. Legions Of Death
|»
|MIDNIGHT PREY (Heavy/Speed/Punk, Allemagne) offre son premier full-length Uncertain Times en écoute intégrale ici. Sortie demain chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Stoff
2. Black Forest
3. The Tower
4. Wenn es von vorn beginnt
5. We Lose
6. Uncertain Times
7. The Fall (Into The Atmosphere)
|»
|BATTLESWORD (Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque And Death Cometh Upon Us le 22 novembre via Black Sunset/MDD. Tracklist :
1. Into Battle
2. Bloodmorning
3. Serpents Amongst Us
4. Smothered
5. Through Thy Shadows
6. Ageless, I´m Reborn
7. Falling Into The Arms Of Morpheus
8. The Lion And The Eagle
9. Once
10. At Night They Feast
|»
|HUMAN AGONY (Black/Death, Canada) a posté sur ce lien un extrait de son premier longue-durée Putrescence of Calvary qui sortira le 29 novembre sur Invictus Productions. Il s'agit de "Covering Cherubim". Tracklist :
1. Introduction
2. Corpse Womb of Antichrist
3. Unwilling Blood
4. Covering Cherubim
5. Doctrine of Cruelty
6. Mouth of Spears
7. ...
8. Purity Withdrawn / Angelic Castration
9. Mastered on Crucifix
10. Eviscerated for Ritual
11. Putrescence of Calvary
12. Outro
|»
|BLOT & BOD (Black Metal/Punk, Danemark) a dévoilé à cette adresse le morceau "Hug" issu de son nouvel opus Ormekongens Argelist à paraître le 6 décembre chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Skred
2. Hug
3. Åråd
4. Tæft
5. Hævd
6. Slid
7. Hob
8. Tet
9. Snok
10. Arg
|»
|WITCHBONES (Black/Death, USA) a mis en ligne ici le titre "The Seas of Draugen" extrait de son nouvel album du même nom à venir le 6 décembre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Nun Collector
2. Whispering Martyr
3. The Seas of Draugen
4. Nebulous Ghost Ship
5. The Ritual Continues (We Haunt Ourselves)
6. At the Shores (Draugen's Revenge)
7. The Candle Burns Alone (Dead Sailors)
|»
|OATH OF CRUELTY (Death/Thrash, USA) sortira son premier full-length Summary Execution at Dawn le 9 décembre sur Dark Descent Records. Deux extraits sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1.Pounding Hooves of Shrapnel
2.Stabbing Forth with Invincible Damnation
3.Through Alchemy and Killing
4.Pathogenic Winds of Swarm
5.Into the Chamber of Death
6.At the Tyrant's Behest
7.Victory Rites of Exsanguination
8.Denied Birth (MERCILESS cover)
9.Summary Execution at Dawn
