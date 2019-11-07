»

(Lien direct) BATTLESWORD (Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque And Death Cometh Upon Us le 22 novembre via Black Sunset/MDD. Tracklist :



1. Into Battle

2. Bloodmorning

3. Serpents Amongst Us

4. Smothered

5. Through Thy Shadows

6. Ageless, I´m Reborn

7. Falling Into The Arms Of Morpheus

8. The Lion And The Eagle

9. Once

10. At Night They Feast



