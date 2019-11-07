chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
96 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Xoth
 Xoth - Interdimensional Inv... (C)
Par Thomas Johan...		   
Gaahl's Wyrd + Gost + Mayhem
 Gaahl's Wyrd + Gost + Mayhe... (R)
Par Bras Cassé		   
1349
 1349 - The Infernal Pathway (C)
Par lkea		   
K.F.R.
 K.F.R. - L'Enfer à sa source (C)
Par Solarian		   
Murdryck
 Murdryck - Födelsen (C)
Par Baptis		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Hallucinogen (C)
Par ellestin		   
Ossuarium
 Ossuarium - Living Tomb (C)
Par Holmy		   
25th Anniversary Tour
 25th Anniversary Tour - Mac... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Concrete Winds
 Concrete Winds - Primitive ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Leprous
 Leprous - Pitfalls (C)
Par Mera		   

Les news du 7 Novembre 2019

News
Les news du 7 Novembre 2019 Midnight - The Spirit - Svarttjern - Demonical - Defiled - Daemoniac - Midnight Prey - Battlesword - Human Agony - Blot & Bod - Witchbones - Oath of Cruelty
»
(Lien direct)
MIDNIGHT (Heavy Metal Rock 'n Roll From Hell, USA) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Rebirth By Blasphemy qui sortira le 24 janvier via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Fucking Speed And Darkness
2. Rebirth By Blasphemy
3. Escape The Grave
4. Devil's Excrement
5. Rising Scum
6. Warning From The Reaper
7. Cursed Possessions
8. Raw Attack
9. The Sounds Of Hell
10. You Can Drag Me Through Fire

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THE SPIRIT (Black/Death, Allemagne) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Cosmic Terror prévu pour le 7 février via AOP Records. "Serpent As Time Reveals" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SVARTTJERN (Black Metal Brutal, Norvège) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Shame Is Just A Word qui sortira le 17 janvier via Soulseller Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Prince Of Disgust
2. Ment Til å Tjene
3. Melodies Of Lust
4. Ta Dets Drakt
5. Frost Embalmed Abyss
6. Ravish Me
7. Bonded By Blood
8. Shame Is Just A Word

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEMONICAL (Death Metal, Suède) vient d'annoncer le départ de son chanteur Alexander Högbom, qui sera remplacé par Christofer Säterdal (qui évolue également dans FIMBULTYR).		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEFILED (Brutal Death, Japon) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Infinite Regress qui sortira le 24 janvier via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Intro
2. Divide And Conquer
3. Tragedy
4. Systematic Decomposition
5. So Blind
6. Legacy
7. Masses In Chaos
8. Centuries
9. Aftermath
10. Invisible War
11. Ignorant
12. Slaverobot
13. Infinite Regress
14. Outro

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Dwellers Of Apocalypse, le deuxième album de DAEMONIAC (Death Metal, Italie) sortira le 19 décembre sur Xtreem Music Records. L'artwork a été confié à monsieur Chris Moyen. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Rebellion" :

01. The March Of Apocalypse
02. Rebellion
03. Council Of Evil
04. Dwellers Of Apocalypse
05. Human Relic (Gorement Cover)
06. The Beginning Of Chaos
07. Disciples Of The Black Arts
08. The Last Call
09. Legions Of Death

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MIDNIGHT PREY (Heavy/Speed/Punk, Allemagne) offre son premier full-length Uncertain Times en écoute intégrale ici. Sortie demain chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Stoff
2. Black Forest
3. The Tower
4. Wenn es von vorn beginnt
5. We Lose
6. Uncertain Times
7. The Fall (Into The Atmosphere)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BATTLESWORD (Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque And Death Cometh Upon Us le 22 novembre via Black Sunset/MDD. Tracklist :

1. Into Battle
2. Bloodmorning
3. Serpents Amongst Us
4. Smothered
5. Through Thy Shadows
6. Ageless, I´m Reborn
7. Falling Into The Arms Of Morpheus
8. The Lion And The Eagle
9. Once
10. At Night They Feast

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HUMAN AGONY (Black/Death, Canada) a posté sur ce lien un extrait de son premier longue-durée Putrescence of Calvary qui sortira le 29 novembre sur Invictus Productions. Il s'agit de "Covering Cherubim". Tracklist :

1. Introduction
2. Corpse Womb of Antichrist
3. Unwilling Blood
4. Covering Cherubim
5. Doctrine of Cruelty
6. Mouth of Spears
7. ...
8. Purity Withdrawn / Angelic Castration
9. Mastered on Crucifix
10. Eviscerated for Ritual
11. Putrescence of Calvary
12. Outro		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLOT & BOD (Black Metal/Punk, Danemark) a dévoilé à cette adresse le morceau "Hug" issu de son nouvel opus Ormekongens Argelist à paraître le 6 décembre chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Skred
2. Hug
3. Åråd
4. Tæft
5. Hævd
6. Slid
7. Hob
8. Tet
9. Snok
10. Arg		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WITCHBONES (Black/Death, USA) a mis en ligne ici le titre "The Seas of Draugen" extrait de son nouvel album du même nom à venir le 6 décembre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Nun Collector
2. Whispering Martyr
3. The Seas of Draugen
4. Nebulous Ghost Ship
5. The Ritual Continues (We Haunt Ourselves)
6. At the Shores (Draugen's Revenge)
7. The Candle Burns Alone (Dead Sailors)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OATH OF CRUELTY (Death/Thrash, USA) sortira son premier full-length Summary Execution at Dawn le 9 décembre sur Dark Descent Records. Deux extraits sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1.Pounding Hooves of Shrapnel
2.Stabbing Forth with Invincible Damnation
3.Through Alchemy and Killing
4.Pathogenic Winds of Swarm
5.Into the Chamber of Death
6.At the Tyrant's Behest
7.Victory Rites of Exsanguination
8.Denied Birth (MERCILESS cover)
9.Summary Execution at Dawn		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
7 Novembre 2019

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Carcinoid
 Carcinoid
Metastatic Declination
2019 - Memento Mori		   
1349
 1349
The Infernal Pathway
2019 - Season Of Mist		   
Xoth
 Xoth
Interdimensional Invocations
2019 - Autoproduction		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Defiled
 Defiled
Brutal Death - 1992 - Japon		   
Demonical
 Demonical
Death Metal - 2006 - Suède		   
Midnight
 Midnight
Heavy Metal Rock 'n Roll From Hell - 2003 - Etats-Unis		   
Svarttjern
 Svarttjern
Black Metal Brutal - 2003 - Norvège		   
The Spirit
 The Spirit
Black/Death - 2015 - Allemagne		   
Xoth
Interdimensional Invocations
Lire la chronique
Carcinoid
Metastatic Declination
Lire la chronique
1349
The Infernal Pathway
Lire la chronique
Gaahl's Wyrd + Gost + Mayhem
Lire le live report
Undergang
Ufrivillig Donation Af Vita...
Lire la chronique
25th Anniversary Tour
Machine Head
Lire le live report
Botanist
Ecosystem
Lire la chronique
Concrete Winds
Primitive Force
Lire la chronique
Maïeutiste
Veritas
Lire la chronique
Faceless Entity
In Via Ad Nusquam
Lire la chronique
Le Black Metal... CA M'AGACE !!!
Lire le podcast
Häive
Iätön
Lire la chronique
Infaust
Verblichen
Lire la chronique
Nox Irae
Here The Dead Live (EP)
Lire la chronique
Dauþuz
Monvmentvm
Lire la chronique
Rings Of Saturn
Gidim
Lire la chronique
Devourment
Obscene Majesty
Lire la chronique
Gatecreeper
Deserted
Lire la chronique
Hangman's Chair
Bus de Nuit (EP)
Lire la chronique
False
Portent
Lire la chronique
Sadistic Ritual
Visionaire Of Death
Lire la chronique
Dawn Of Disease
Procession Of Ghosts
Lire la chronique
Sons Of Rebellion Tour 2019
Dead Congregation + Deströy...
Lire le live report
Keys of Orthanc
A Battle in the Dark Lands ...
Lire la chronique
Patronymicon
Ushered Forth By Cloven Tongue
Lire la chronique
Blut Aus Nord
Hallucinogen
Lire la chronique
Kyprian's Circle
Noitatulen Vartija (EP)
Lire la chronique
Imperium Dekadenz
When We Are Forgotten
Lire la chronique
Formicarius
Rending The Veil Of Flesh
Lire la chronique
Mindforce
Excalibur
Lire la chronique