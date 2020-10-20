chargement...

Les news du 20 Octobre 2020

News
Les news du 20 Octobre 2020 Tentation - Curimus - Megaton Sword - Juodvarnis - Possessed Steel - Décembre Noir - Playgirl Killer - Upon Shadows - Seth
»
(Lien direct)
TENTATION (Heavy Metal, France) vient de signer sur Gates Of Hell Records pour la sortie l'année prochaine de son premier album intitulé Le Berceau Des Dieux :

Guillaume Pastor a écrit : We had several proposals and our choice fell on Gates Of Hell because of the sincere passion that transpires from this label, distribution network and the quality of the bands present in its catalog, such as our French friends in HERZEL and MEURTRIÈRES.

»
(Lien direct)
CURIMUS (Death/Thrash, Finlande) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "God Eater" extrait de son nouvel album Garden of Eden qui sort le 30 octobre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Eden Unveiled
2. Ignite
3. 72 (feat. David Bower)
4. God Eater
5. Eradication Manifest
6. Victims
7. Catalyst
8. Hate the Progress
9. Eisegesis
10. Absence

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MEGATON SWORD (Heavy Metal, Suisse) a révélé le titre "Wastrels" qui figurera sur son premier longue-durée Blood Hails Steel – Steel Hails Fire dont la sortie est programmée pour le 13 novembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Blood Hails Steel – Steel Hails Fire
2. Verene
3. In the Black of Night
4. General Bloodlust
5. Wastrels
6. Crimson River
7. Songs of Victory
8. The Giver’s Embrace

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
JUODVARNIS (Dark Metal, Lituanie) propose une vidéo "guitar playthough" du morceau "Triukšmo Vaikai" tiré de son disque Nerimo dienos paru en août dernier chez Dangus Productions.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
POSSESSED STEEL (Heavy Metal, Canada) propose un nouvel extrait de son premier long-format Aedris prévu le 30 novembre via Temple of Mystery Records. Il s'agit de "Assault of the Twilight Keep". Tracklist :

1. The Dreamer [1:26]
2. Spelllblade [4:40]
3. Keeper of the Woods [6:38]
4. Forest of the Dead [1:26]
5. Frost Lich [5:13]
6. Assault of the Twilight Keep [4:31]
7. Free at Last [3:07]
8. Bogs of Agathorn [5:18]
9. Skeleton King [7:20]
10. Nobunaga [6:23]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DÉCEMBRE NOIR (Melodic Doom/Death, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le titre "Streets of Transience" figurant sur son nouvel opus The Renaissance of Hope à paraître le 13 novembre sur Lifeforce Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PLAYGIRL KILLER (Horror Metal, Lille) a dévoilé un nouveau morceau intitulé "The Trashmobile" et extrait de son premier album à paraître l'année prochaine.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
UPON SHADOWS (Black/Gothic, Finlande) a sorti un nouveau single intitulé "Encuentro". On y retrouvera deux versions : une en espagnol, le groupe étant originaire d'Uruguay, et l'autre en finnois.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SETH (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé un teaser de son prochain album qui sortira début 2021 via Season Of Mist, il se découvre ici :

 Les news du
20 Octobre 2020

