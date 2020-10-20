»

(Lien direct) TENTATION (Heavy Metal, France) vient de signer sur Gates Of Hell Records pour la sortie l'année prochaine de son premier album intitulé Le Berceau Des Dieux :



Guillaume Pastor a écrit : We had several proposals and our choice fell on Gates Of Hell because of the sincere passion that transpires from this label, distribution network and the quality of the bands present in its catalog, such as our French friends in HERZEL and MEURTRIÈRES.