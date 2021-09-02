|
Les news du 2 Septembre 2021
Les news du 2 Septembre 2021 Autokrator - Drain - Wharflurch - Infrared - Malgöth - Exsul - Solitvdo - Häxkapell - Virial - Alda - Antichrist Siege Machine - Turn Cold - Slayer
|C'est le 5 novembre via Krucyator Productions que sortira Persecution, nouvel album d'AUTOKRATOR (Death Metal, France). Voici le tracklisting :
01. De Gloria Martyrum Et Confessorum
02. The Great Persecution
03. DCLXVI
04. Antechristus
05. Caesar Nerva Traianus
06. Apocalypsis
|DRAIN (Hardcore, USA) a récemment partagé une nouvelle vidéo pour le titre "Watch Your Burn". Il s'agit du premier single du prochain album à venir sur Epitaph Records :
|WHARFLURCH (Death Metal, USA) offre l'intégralité de son premier full-length Psychedelic Realms Ov Hell en écoute sur ce lien. Tracklist :
1. Celestial Mycelium [4:48]
2. Stoned Ape Apocalypse [4:48]
3. Abandoning Reality [7:00]
4. Phantasmagorical Fumes [6:15]
5. Bog Body Boletus [5:13]
6. Psychedelic Realms Of Hell [6:30]
|INFRARED (Thrash Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel opus From the Black Swamp le 30 septembre. Tracklist :
1. Tribal Junction – 4:49
2. No Master, No Gods – 4:39
3. Lockdown – 4:02
4. Left Lane F√₵K! – 4:19
5. Eat Your Own – 4:58
6. From the Black Swamp – 6:11
7. Evil Ascent – 5:22
8. Blood & Sweat – 5:04
9. Eternal Exile – 5:09
10. Tradimento – 4:31
11. Beautiful Death – 4:31
12. SemitaDomum – 6:32
Durée totale 1:00:13
|MALGÖTH (Black/Death, Canada) a dévoilé à cette adresse le morceau "Barbaric Onslaught" issu de son premier longue-durée Glory Through Savagery qui sort le 1er octobre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Throne of Infinite Power
2. Barbaric Onslaught
3. Clubbed Into Pulp
4. Unrelenting Force
5. Immortal Torment
6. Executing the Weak
7. Destroyed by Savages
8. Spiritual Contamination
9. Cauldron of Pus
10. The Eternal Age of Iron
|EXSUL (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Allegoresis le 22 octobre chez Caligari Records aux formats CD et cassette. Tracklist :
1. Noesis
2. Glaucon's Dilemma
3. How in the Land of Satin We Saw Hearsay, Who Kept a School for Vouching
4. Pantagruelion
5. Psychomachia
6. Sweet Revenge
|SOLITVDO (Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel album Hegemonikon le 30 septembre via Aeternitas Tenebrarum Musicae Fundamentum. Tracklist :
1. Prologos 0:59
2. Hegemonikon I 6:20
3. Vita est Proelium I 6:43
4. Vita est Proelium II 5:12
5. Hegemonikon II 8:26
Total running time: 28:40
|HÄXKAPELL (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son premier long-format Eldhymner le 29 octobre sur Nordvis Produktion en CD (LP le 14 janvier). Tracklist :
1. Kallet
2. Tomhetens lågor
3. Eldskapt
4. Askans drottning
5. Ur malströmmens famn
6. Solraviner
7. Häxkapellet
8. Sanningen
|VIRIAL (Death Metal, Italie/Autriche) a mis en ligne le titre "Technological Singularity" extrait de son nouvel album Transhumanism à paraître le 24 septembre sur Vicious Instinct Records. Tracklist :
|ALDA (Black Metal Atmosphérique, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé A Distant Fire le 8 octobre sur Eisenwald. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Stonebreaker" :
01. First Light
02. Stonebreaker
03. Drawn Astray
04. Forlorn Peaks
05. Loo-Wit
06. A Distant Fire
|Intitulé Purifying Blade, le nouvel album d'ANTICHRIST SIEGE MACHINE (Black / Death, USA) sortira le 8 octobre sur Profound Lore Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec la vidéo de "Unleashed Hostility" :
01. Intro - The Way Of Cain
02. Carried Into Darkness
03. Unleashed Hostility
04. Chaos Insignia
05. Led By Fire
06. Victorious Legions Of Satan (Bandcamp)
07. Intro - That The Wicked Be Revealed
08. Defiled In Iniquity
09. (To Be Sooner) Broken By Pain
10. Antichrist Siege Machine
11. The Inevitable Penalty
|TURN COLD (Thrash / Crossover, USA) sortira en autoproduction son premier EP intitulé Break Your Faith le 3 septembre prochain. Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Break Your Faith
02. Delusion Solution
03. The End Of My Rope
|Metal Blade Records va rééditer le 22 octobre prochain les premiers albums, EP et live de SLAYER (Thrash, USA) aux formats LP (colorés), CD (jewel case) et cassette. Les pré-commandes sont d'ores et déjà lancées à l'adresse suivante : https://www.metalblade.com/slayer/
