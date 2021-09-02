chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Decrepisy
 Decrepisy - Emetic Communion (C)
Par Keyser		   
Grave
 Grave - Out Of Respect For ... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
King Woman
 King Woman - Celestial Blues (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Deafheaven
 Deafheaven - Infinite Granite (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Infamy
 Infamy - Underground ‘Till ... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
In Flames
 In Flames - Battles (C)
Par TempleOfAsgaard		   
Fossilization
 Fossilization - He Whose Na... (C)
Par Asmoddym		   
Irrlycht
 Irrlycht - Wolfish Grandeur (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Tombstoner
 Tombstoner - Victims Of Vil... (C)
Par Asmoddym		   
Les news du 26 Août 2021
 Les news du 26 Août 2021 - ... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Metal Méan Festival 2021
 Metal Méan Festival 2021 - ... (R)
Par Keyser		   
Moldé Volhal
 Moldé Volhal - Into The Cav... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   

Les news du 2 Septembre 2021

News
Les news du 2 Septembre 2021 Autokrator - Drain - Wharflurch - Infrared - Malgöth - Exsul - Solitvdo - Häxkapell - Virial - Alda - Antichrist Siege Machine - Turn Cold - Slayer
»
(Lien direct)
C'est le 5 novembre via Krucyator Productions que sortira Persecution, nouvel album d'AUTOKRATOR (Death Metal, France). Voici le tracklisting :

01. De Gloria Martyrum Et Confessorum
02. The Great Persecution
03. DCLXVI
04. Antechristus
05. Caesar Nerva Traianus
06. Apocalypsis

»
(Lien direct)
DRAIN (Hardcore, USA) a récemment partagé une nouvelle vidéo pour le titre "Watch Your Burn". Il s'agit du premier single du prochain album à venir sur Epitaph Records :

»
(Lien direct)
WHARFLURCH (Death Metal, USA) offre l'intégralité de son premier full-length Psychedelic Realms Ov Hell en écoute sur ce lien. Tracklist :

1. Celestial Mycelium [4:48]
2. Stoned Ape Apocalypse [4:48]
3. Abandoning Reality [7:00]
4. Phantasmagorical Fumes [6:15]
5. Bog Body Boletus [5:13]
6. Psychedelic Realms Of Hell [6:30]

»
(Lien direct)
INFRARED (Thrash Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel opus From the Black Swamp le 30 septembre. Tracklist :

1. Tribal Junction – 4:49
2. No Master, No Gods – 4:39
3. Lockdown – 4:02
4. Left Lane F√₵K! – 4:19
5. Eat Your Own – 4:58
6. From the Black Swamp – 6:11
7. Evil Ascent – 5:22
8. Blood & Sweat – 5:04
9. Eternal Exile – 5:09
10. Tradimento – 4:31
11. Beautiful Death – 4:31
12. SemitaDomum – 6:32

Durée totale 1:00:13

»
(Lien direct)
MALGÖTH (Black/Death, Canada) a dévoilé à cette adresse le morceau "Barbaric Onslaught" issu de son premier longue-durée Glory Through Savagery qui sort le 1er octobre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Throne of Infinite Power
2. Barbaric Onslaught
3. Clubbed Into Pulp
4. Unrelenting Force
5. Immortal Torment
6. Executing the Weak
7. Destroyed by Savages
8. Spiritual Contamination
9. Cauldron of Pus
10. The Eternal Age of Iron

»
(Lien direct)
EXSUL (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Allegoresis le 22 octobre chez Caligari Records aux formats CD et cassette. Tracklist :

1. Noesis
2. Glaucon's Dilemma
3. How in the Land of Satin We Saw Hearsay, Who Kept a School for Vouching
4. Pantagruelion
5. Psychomachia
6. Sweet Revenge

»
(Lien direct)
SOLITVDO (Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel album Hegemonikon le 30 septembre via Aeternitas Tenebrarum Musicae Fundamentum. Tracklist :

1. Prologos 0:59
2. Hegemonikon I 6:20
3. Vita est Proelium I 6:43
4. Vita est Proelium II 5:12
5. Hegemonikon II 8:26
Total running time: 28:40

»
(Lien direct)
HÄXKAPELL (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son premier long-format Eldhymner le 29 octobre sur Nordvis Produktion en CD (LP le 14 janvier). Tracklist :

1. Kallet
2. Tomhetens lågor
3. Eldskapt
4. Askans drottning
5. Ur malströmmens famn
6. Solraviner
7. Häxkapellet
8. Sanningen

»
(Lien direct)
VIRIAL (Death Metal, Italie/Autriche) a mis en ligne le titre "Technological Singularity" extrait de son nouvel album Transhumanism à paraître le 24 septembre sur Vicious Instinct Records. Tracklist :

»
(Lien direct)
ALDA (Black Metal Atmosphérique, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé A Distant Fire le 8 octobre sur Eisenwald. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Stonebreaker" :

01. First Light
02. Stonebreaker
03. Drawn Astray
04. Forlorn Peaks
05. Loo-Wit
06. A Distant Fire

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Purifying Blade, le nouvel album d'ANTICHRIST SIEGE MACHINE (Black / Death, USA) sortira le 8 octobre sur Profound Lore Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec la vidéo de "Unleashed Hostility" :

01. Intro - The Way Of Cain
02. Carried Into Darkness
03. Unleashed Hostility
04. Chaos Insignia
05. Led By Fire
06. Victorious Legions Of Satan (Bandcamp)
07. Intro - That The Wicked Be Revealed
08. Defiled In Iniquity
09. (To Be Sooner) Broken By Pain
10. Antichrist Siege Machine
11. The Inevitable Penalty

»
(Lien direct)
TURN COLD (Thrash / Crossover, USA) sortira en autoproduction son premier EP intitulé Break Your Faith le 3 septembre prochain. Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Break Your Faith
02. Delusion Solution
03. The End Of My Rope

»
(Lien direct)
Metal Blade Records va rééditer le 22 octobre prochain les premiers albums, EP et live de SLAYER (Thrash, USA) aux formats LP (colorés), CD (jewel case) et cassette. Les pré-commandes sont d'ores et déjà lancées à l'adresse suivante : https://www.metalblade.com/slayer/
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
2 Septembre 2021

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Decrepisy
 Decrepisy
Emetic Communion
2021 - Chaos Records		   
Moluchtas
 Moluchtas
Into Nothingness (Démo)
2021 - Indépendant		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Alda
 Alda
Black Metal Atmosphérique/Folk - 2007 - Etats-Unis		   
Antichrist Siege Machine
 Antichrist Siege Machine
War metal - 2016 - Etats-Unis		   
Autokrator
 Autokrator
Death Metal - 2014 - France		   
Drain
 Drain
Etats-Unis		   
Exsul
 Exsul
Death Metal - 2018 - Etats-Unis		   
Slayer
 Slayer
Thrash - 1981 - Etats-Unis		   
Turn Cold
 Turn Cold
Thrash / Crossover - 2020 - Etats-Unis		   
Wharflurch
 Wharflurch
Death Metal - 2019 - Etats-Unis		   
Decrepisy
Emetic Communion
Lire la chronique
Moluchtas
Into Nothingness (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Haken
Visions
Lire la chronique
The Pilgrim
Walking Into The Forest
Lire la chronique
Grave
Out Of Respect For The Dead
Lire la chronique
Infamy
Underground ‘Till Death (EP)
Lire la chronique
Irrlycht
Wolfish Grandeur
Lire la chronique
King Woman
Celestial Blues
Lire la chronique
Wolf
Feeding the Machine
Lire la chronique
Tombstoner
Victims Of Vile Torture
Lire la chronique
Metal Méan Festival 2021
Bütcher + Bölzer + Doodswen...
Lire le live report
Deafheaven
Infinite Granite
Lire la chronique
La Voûte #8 - Monothéiste
Lire le podcast
Meister Leonhardt
Meister Leonhardt
Lire la chronique
Death Reich
Death Camp (EP)
Lire la chronique
Spiralpark + Wormsand
Lire le live report
Hellish
Poison (EP)
Lire la chronique
Ophidian I
Desolate
Lire la chronique
Night Crowned
Hädanfärd
Lire la chronique
Âge ⱡ Total
Âge ⱡ Total
Lire la chronique
Xpus
In Umbra Mortis Sedent
Lire la chronique
Krajiny Hmly
Poza čierne hory
Lire la chronique
Abandon
The Dead End
Lire la chronique
Temple Of Dread
Hades Unleashed
Lire la chronique
Cross Vault
As Strangers We Depart
Lire la chronique
Dawn Ray'd
Wild Fire (EP)
Lire la chronique
Alcahest
Promo / Alcahest (EP)
Lire la chronique
Molis Sepulcrum
Left For The Worms (EP)
Lire la chronique
Czarnobog
Night of Uralic Storm
Lire la chronique
Accept
Too Mean to Die
Lire la chronique