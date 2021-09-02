»

Purifying Blade, le nouvel album d'ANTICHRIST SIEGE MACHINE (Black / Death, USA) sortira le 8 octobre sur Profound Lore Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec la vidéo de "Unleashed Hostility" :



01. Intro - The Way Of Cain

02. Carried Into Darkness

03. Unleashed Hostility

04. Chaos Insignia

05. Led By Fire

06. Victorious Legions Of Satan (Bandcamp)

07. Intro - That The Wicked Be Revealed

08. Defiled In Iniquity

09. (To Be Sooner) Broken By Pain

10. Antichrist Siege Machine

11. The Inevitable Penalty



