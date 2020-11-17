»

(Lien direct) VULPECULA (Ambient Black/Death avec Chuck Keller de Ares Kingdom et ex-Order from Chaos, USA) va rééditer son EP de 1997, Fons Immortalis, le 6 décembre sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur ce lien. Tracklist :



Side A-

1. Astride the Darklands

2. Fons Immortalis

3. Down Among Them



-Side B-

1. Phoenix of the Creation

2. The First Point of Aries

3. Seven Layers of Light