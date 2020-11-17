Les news du 17 Novembre 2020
News
Les news du 17 Novembre 2020 Nervosa - Eyehategod - Vulpecula - Accu§er - Altered Dead - Oreamnos - Necromore
|»
|NERVOSA (Thrash metal, Brésil) a mis en ligne un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Perpetual Chaos qui sortira le 22 janvier via Napalm Records. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|EYEHATEGOD (Sludge, USA) vient d'annoncer que le groupe devrait sortir au printemps 2021 sur Century Media Records un nouvel album intitulé A History Of Nomadic Behavior.
|
|»
|VULPECULA (Ambient Black/Death avec Chuck Keller de Ares Kingdom et ex-Order from Chaos, USA) va rééditer son EP de 1997, Fons Immortalis, le 6 décembre sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur ce lien. Tracklist :
Side A-
1. Astride the Darklands
2. Fons Immortalis
3. Down Among Them
-Side B-
1. Phoenix of the Creation
2. The First Point of Aries
3. Seven Layers of Light
|
|»
|ACCU§ER (Groove/Thrash, Allemagne) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Accuser chez Metal Blade. Pour l'occasion, le groupe a mis en ligne un live avec de nouveaux morceaux ainsi que des anciens.
|
|»
|ALTERED DEAD (Death Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel album Returned to Life le 25 janvier via Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Mental Suicide
2. Returned to Life
3. Final Pathogen
4. Prosodemic Realms
5. Empostomb
6. Thrawing in Agony
7. Ensanguine Path
8. Rotting Outwards
9. ...Of the Oppressed
10. Into the Crypts of Rays [Celtic Frost cover]
|
|»
|OREAMNOS (Death/Thrash, USA) a mis en ligne ici un deuxième extrait de son premier longue-durée Into The Night à paraître le 27 novembre sur Bloody Mountain Records. Il s'agit de "March Towards Oblivion". Tracklist :
1. Into the Night
2. Shadows of Misery
3. Bombastic Utterances
4. Torrid Hate
5. March Towards Oblivion
6. Forlorn (Fire of Despair)
|
|»
|NECROMORE (Death/Goregrind, France) a mis en ligne sur Bandcamp le titre "Le Code" extrait de son prochain EP The Blood Crypt.
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Cujo
Par Anken
Par BBB
Par Anken
Par Sagamore
Par LeMoustre
Par LeMoustre
Par Ander
Par grintold
Par lkea
Par Caïn Marchen...
Par Thomas Johan...
Par lkea
Par lkea
Par AxGxB
Par Charon Del H...
Par Flesh29
Par donvar