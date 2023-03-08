|
Les news du 8 Mars 2023
Les news du 8 Mars 2023 Hangman's Chair - Rotten Sound - Acid King - The Grifted - Speedwhore - Dystersol - SaviorSkin - God Disease - Black Moon Lilith
|HANGMAN'S CHAIR (Cold Doom / Grunge / Hardcore, France) vient de publier un nouveau single intitulé "Spleenwise". Ce titre, issu des sessions d'enregistrement de l'album A Loner est à découvrir ci-dessous :
|ROTTEN SOUND (Grindcore, Finlande) a mis en ligne un nouvel extrait de son album Apocalypse qui sortira le 31 mars via Season Of Mist. "Renewables" s'écoute ici :
|
|ACID KING (Stoner / Doom Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album Beyond Vision qui sortira le 24 mars 2023 via Blues Funeral Recordings. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. One Light Second Away
2. Mind's Eye
3. 90 Seconds
4. Electro Magnetic
5. Destination Psych
6. Beyond Vision
7. Color Trails
|THE GRIFTED (Death Metal, Suède) propose ici le titre "The Maggots Feast" extrait de son premier long-format Doomsday & Salvation à paraître le 7 avril via Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Fractured
2. Behind Me In Ruins
3. Closure
4. Bleed Before My Eyes
5. The Maggots Feast
6. This Place of Madness
7. Days of the End
8. When a Phoenix Dies
9. Hope for Death
10. You Will Never Live
11. Doomsday and Salvation
|SPEEDWHORE (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Visions of a Parallel World le 26 mai sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Matriarch
2. Lion’s Gate
3. Clutch of the Sea
4. Hologram
5. Golgotha
6. Heir to the Ruby Throne
7. Decrypted Prophecies
8. The Last Bulwark of Man
9. Visions of a Parallel World
|DYSTERSOL (Melodic Death/Folk, Autriche) sortira son nouveau disque Anaemic le 6 avril chez MDD Records. Tracklist :
01. Things To Come
02. Fail Better
03. In Dreams
04. Battering Ram
05. Mountain Of Death
06. Shapeshifter
07. Nailed To The Stars
08. Rainmaker
09. Soothsayer
10. Dollmaker
11. Niedergang
12. Into The Void
|SAVIORSKIN (Industrial Death/Doom/Gothic, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Invicta Mori le 7 avril via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. Iconoclast
2. Judaswhore
3. Lost In Prayer
4. Martyrdom
5. King Misery
6. Away
7. Burning Eden
8. Nowhere
9. Sycophant
10. DoomFather
11. Born Of The Shallow
12. 47 Nails
13. Orgasmatron (live)
|GOD DISEASE (Death/Doom, Finlande) offre son nouvel album Apocalyptic Doom en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 10 mars sur Gruesome Records. Tracklist :
1. Ashes
2. Built by Dead Hands
3. Remembrance
4. Leper by the Grace of God
5. Futile Effort to Breathe
6. Serenity Abandoned
|BLACK MOON LILITH (Progressive Extreme Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour son tout premier single "Moribund".
