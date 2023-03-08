»

(Lien direct) THE GRIFTED (Death Metal, Suède) propose ici le titre "The Maggots Feast" extrait de son premier long-format Doomsday & Salvation à paraître le 7 avril via Personal Records. Tracklist :



1. Fractured

2. Behind Me In Ruins

3. Closure

4. Bleed Before My Eyes

5. The Maggots Feast

6. This Place of Madness

7. Days of the End

8. When a Phoenix Dies

9. Hope for Death

10. You Will Never Live

11. Doomsday and Salvation